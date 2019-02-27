GOP Congressman Sends Intimidating Tweet to Michael Cohen Ahead of Testimony

US Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday evening fired off a threatening tweet at Michael Cohen, an attorney who used to work for the US president who is testifying before multiple Congressional committees this week.

"Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot…" the lawmaker said in a tweet.

​Though facing an almost immediate torrent of criticism, the lawmaker only doubled down on the tweet, telling the Daily Beast that "this is what it looks like to compete in the marketplace of ideas."

The White House initiated its own counter-offensive against Cohen Tuesday. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements…It's laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies."