Dem Chairman Calls Trump 'Greatest Threat' to US Democracy 'Since Civil War'

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, Nadler said that he viewed Trump as “the greatest threat to the democratic system and to the constitutional government since the Civil War.”
“Clearly […] there have been major abuses of power, major obstruction of justice, obvious violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution," he said, without adding any details, stating that "all of these have to be looked at.”
As one of the Democratic chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler is set to probe various aspects of the Trump administration throughout the year. He said the hearings would be focused on any actions conducted in a “non-criminal manner,” inspecting if norms were violated and whether there have been threats to the democratic system.
Nadler also indicated that Democrats would seek to push legislation to make public special counsel Robert Mueller's final report on alleged collusion between members of Trump's campaign and the Russian government. The probe has been criticized on numerous occasions by Trump, who pointed out that the Mueller investigation is a political witch hunt and has not produced any evidence in two years. Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of meddling, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
