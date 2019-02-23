Register
    In this file photo taken on June 29, 2013, R. Kelly performs onstage during R. Kelly, New Edition and The Jacksons at the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. R&B star R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, at least some involving minors, a Cook County court official said Friday, February 22, 2019.

    R. Kelly ‘Shell-shocked’, Plans to Turn Himself in Over Sex Abuse Charges

    R. Kelly’s lawyer said that the singer is ‘shell-shocked’ over the sex abuse charges and will turn himself in to police Friday night.

    Hours before the announcement, Kelly, 52, was ordered to surrender to authorities and appear for a hearing in Chicago on Saturday to face accusations that he had sexually abused four victims, including three minors ranging in age from 13 to 16, according to court documents, reported by Page Six.

    Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx personally detailed the charges against the embattled Grammy-winning singer. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was charged on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse dating from 1998 to 2010.

    “A grand jury returned an indictment of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the transmission of semen by Robert Kelly upon any part of the body of the victim for the purpose of sexual gratification during the course of the underlying forcible felony of attempted criminal sexual assault,” Foxx said.

    The first victim, identified by the initials H.W., was under the age of 17 and involved in incidents between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999, prosecutors said. The second victim, identified as R.L., was also under the age of 17, and involved in an incident that occurred between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001. The third victim, identified as L.C., was involved in an incident that occurred on Feb. 18, 2003. Prosecutors also allege that the fourth victim, identified by the initials J.P., who was under the age of 17, was involved in incidents that occurred between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010.

    Kelly is facing a possible prison term of three to seven years for each of the 10 counts. Probation would also be an option under the sentencing guidelines.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, charges, Minors, court, R Kelly, United States
