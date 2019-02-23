Trump Says Would Veto US Congress Bill to Block National Emergency at Border

"Will I veto it? 100 percent," Trump said on Friday when asked if he would veto the Democrat-led resolution to terminate his national emergency issued to build a wall on the southern border.
The House will vote Tuesday on a resolution to block Trump's national emergency declaration. Democratic lawmakers introduced the legislation earlier in the day.
On February 15, Trump declared a national emergency on the US border with Mexico after Congress refused to allocate the $5.7 billion he requested for border security.
The national emergency declaration will free up $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border. The Trump administration aims to divert military funding to install 234 miles’ worth of steel barriers along the country’s 1,950-mile border with Mexico.
