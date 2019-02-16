WATCH Protesters Get Arrested at New York Anti-Trump Rally

The protests come after President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in order to fund a border wall on the US-Mexico border, bypassing congressional approval.

According to media reports, protesters started gathering outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York on Friday night to oppose the US president's national emergency declaration.

Some of the protesters were wearing "abolish ICE" vests, shouting "No Wall No Way" and calling the emergency "fake".

​The organisers claimed that at least 15 people had been arrested by the police; however, there was no official information on the matter.

According to an NBC News report, Trump is expected to receive some $8 billion for the construction of the wall by declaring a state of emergency after the US House of Representatives passed a funding bill which included only $1.375 billion for the project.