Register
21:12 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mountain Lion Stand Off

    Beast Mode: Colorado Man Survives Mountain Lion Attack, Chokes Animal to Death

    Youtube / Trevor Rasmussen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Kauffman, 31, was attacked whilst on a jog on a footpath in Horsetooth Mountain Park. He noticed the beast approaching after hearing pine tree branches rustling behind him and spotted the lion roughly ten feet away.

    Travis Kauffman went for a run in Colorado and was attacked by a mountain lion on his journey, but survived the ordeal by choking the predator to death.

    "One of my worst fears was confirmed" he said in a Colorado Parks and Wildlife video ten days after the incident occurred on 4 February, with cuts across his face and arms. "It made my heart sink into my stomach a little bit."

    "I threw my hands up… but it kept approaching," Kauffman said. "As it got close it just kind of lunged at me. I threw my arms up and it latched onto my wrist. I was just kind of protecting my face."

    "It started clawing along my face and then my legs. I was screaming the whole time, doing my barbarian yell as best I could."

    Mr. Kauffman tried to push the animal off of him, which resulted in both man and beast tumbling down an embankment off the side of the path. He called the rest of the ordeal a "wrestling match" where the animal was "thrashing and it still had my wrist locked in its jaws".

    "I was able to get my left knee to pin down its back legs. As a pretty new cat owner I realised if you get a cat on its back, its back legs go crazy … I was pretty wary of the back claws hitting my guts or my groin or anything like that."

    Cage with a lion
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job
    Mr. Kauffman continued, stating that he was grabbing at nearby sticks and trying to stab the animal in the throat. "Unfortunately the sticks were kind of rotten so they kept on breaking."

    "Then I was able to pick up a big rock with my left hand and I was trying to hit it on the head with a big rock but it was kind of a tough angle because my wrist was still in its mouth,” he said.

    During the struggle, he managed to pull his right foot around the lion's neck. “I stepped on its neck and eventually I was able to suffocate it," Mr. Kauffman said. "And then it finally released from my wrist.”

    "I ended up having to run another three miles down," Mr Kauffman said, adding that he met three other runners who helped him reach the hospital. "My face was a bloody mess when I first got there."

    Mr. Kauffman sustained lacerations on his cheek which needed seventeen stitches, a lacerated nose requiring six, in addition to puncture wounds on his face and wrists requiring an additional five more. "I feel great. Things are healing up really nicely."

    After finding the slain cat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers conducted an autopsy which revealed the animal was only four to five months old and weight roughly 40 pounds. 

    Ants in Vodlosersk Nature Park
    © Sputnik / Игорь Подгорный
    Dracula Ant Crowned Fastest Animal on Earth – Report
    Their subsequent investigation confirmed Mr Kauffman’s account, and an autopsy revealed the animal had been four to five months old and weighed 35 to 40 pounds. Park services also said that less than 20 fatal mountain lion attacks had been reported in over 100 years as the cats are "elusive animals" who "tend to avoid humans" 

    "It’s just one of those sensational stories," Mr Kauffman continued. "It’s super rare. I just feel like I should go buy a bunch of lottery tickets."

    Mr. Kauffman finally advised against running alone or wearing earphones as he was able to survive the attack by hearing the animal approaching.

    Related:

    US Citizen Hunts Pakistani National Animal by Paying Highest Ever Fee (VIDEO)
    WATCH Horrifying Moment When Man Pokes Seemingly Furry Sleeping Animal
    Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job
    Animal Cruelty to be 120 Times More Expensive in India - Reports
    Tags:
    jogging, animal attacks, mountain lion, running, park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Travis Kauffman, Colorado, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse