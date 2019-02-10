Register
08:15 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019

    Trump Mocks Dem Candidate Warren Over Native American Claims

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Hours after Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren officially announced her candidacy on Saturday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the US President recalled her previous controversial claims of Native American ancestry.

    Trump referred to Warren as Pocahontas, asking her if she was going to run as the first Native American presidential candidate.

    The tweet was a reference to Warren’s claims that she was of Native American descent, which date back to her 2012 victory over then-Republican Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts. In October 2018, she underwent a DNA test to prove her ethnicity, yet this enraged some tribal leaders of the Cherokee Nation. The senator apologised and explained that her statements had been based on her own understanding of her family history.

    "I am not a person of color; I am not a citizen of a tribe," she said. "Tribal citizenship is very different than ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship."

    The President also wrote, “see you on the campaign TRAIL” at the end of his tweet, specifically capitalizing the last word. While Trump is known for his habit of capitalizing words in his tweets to emphasize their importance, the word “trail” was interpreted by the media as a reference to the "Trail of Tears", the name given to the forced relocation of Native American tribes that led to the death of as many as 8,000 Cherokee between 1830 and 1850, the Hill reported.

    READ MORE: Elizabeth Warren Makes Official Bid for 2020 Presidential Run

    Just before Warren’s announcement, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement saying that Warren “has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected.”

    “The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America's middle-class. Only under President Trump's leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous,” the statement reads.

    Related:

    Elizabeth Warren Makes Official Bid for 2020 Presidential Run
    Senator Warren Seeks Info on Treasury Secretary's December Calls to 6 US Banks
    Fox Host Reportedly Suspecting Senator Warren of Racism Leaves Twitter Divided
    Elizabeth Warren Mocked for Beer Video as She Mulls 2020 US Presidential Bid
    'You'd Have to Ask Her Psychiatrist': Trump Trashes Warren Over 2020 Chances
    US Senator Warren Launches Exploratory Committee for 2020 Presidential Race
    US Senator Warren Beats Trump in Hypothetical Presidential Election - Poll
    Tags:
    ancestry, Native American, tweet, Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse