US Border Patrol Officer Involved in Shooting Incident in Arizona

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was involved in a shooting incident at a port of entry in the US state of Arizona, the CBP said in a release on Friday.

“A Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations Officer was involved in a shooting incident on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at approximately 7:00 pm,” the release said. “The shooting occurred at the Port of Nogales, DeConcini Crossing in Nogales, Arizona.”

The release explained that the CBP officer was on duty at the port of entry and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the United States.

The officer fired his gun at the vehicle after it fled south into Mexico eventually stopping several yards from the port, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to a hospital in the Mexican border town of Nogales, the release added.

CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and Homeland Security Investigations are currently involved in the investigation into the incident, the release added.