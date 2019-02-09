White House Doctor Says Trump 'In Very Good Health' After Exam

After conducting a physical examination of US President Donald Trump on Friday, Sean Conley, the physician to the US commander in chief, concluded Trump is in "very good health."

This is the second such examination that Trump has undergone at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley, in a White House released statement, also noted that during the four-hour long physical Trump "did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia."

​"While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond," Conley wrote.

Following his 2018 physical, the attending physician noted that POTUS had "incredibly good genes" and was in "excellent health."