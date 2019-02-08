School in US City of Baltimore on Lockdown After Shooting - Police

Baltimore police earlier said that an adult male was shot at the Frederick Douglass High School.
"UPDATE: The school remains on lockdown. All students are safe. Dismissal info will be coming shortly from @BaltCitySchools," the Baltimore Police said in a tweet.
Police said a suspect has been taken into custody, but did not release any details about the person's identity.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Frederick Douglass High School in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. An adult male was shot at location. Suspect taken into custody at scene.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 8, 2019
