School in US City of Baltimore on Lockdown After Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Baltimore high school remains on lockdown after an adult male was shot on Friday, police said in a statement.

Baltimore police earlier said that an adult male was shot at the Frederick Douglass High School.

"UPDATE: The school remains on lockdown. All students are safe. Dismissal info will be coming shortly from @BaltCitySchools," the Baltimore Police said in a tweet.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody, but did not release any details about the person's identity.