Colorado Jogger Attacked by Mountain Lion Choked Cat to Death - Park Official

When a man jogging in a Colorado park was attacked by a young mountain lion Monday, he fought back with such ferocity that he choked the big cat to death, park officials said, adding that “we have no reason to believe that this is a hoax.”

On Monday, an unnamed man in his 30s was out for a jog on Horsetooth Mountain in Colorado's Larimer County when he heard a noise behind him. Whipping around, the man spotted a young mountain lion, less than a year old, stalking him. Despite attempts to scare off the big cat, it attacked, and soon the man found himself locked in a melee for his life.

"The runner did everything he could to save his life. In the event of a lion attack, you need to do anything in your power to fight back, just as this gentleman did," said Mark Leslie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region manager, in a Tuesday press release.

In the struggle, the man was able to grab a rock and smack the cougar on its head after it had locked its jaws around his other arm, the official said, according to the Denver Post. The jogger then managed to get the big cat in a headlock and counterattacked, using every ounce of his body to cut off the cat's air supply, choking it to death.

After additional investigation, including examination of the lion, we have confirmed the victim's account that he was able to suffocate the animal while defending himself from the attack. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 5, 2019

​"Not only is he brave, but he is very conscientious," Rebecca Ferrell, spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said at a press conference Monday. "He was also as prepared as they come."

"It's an amazing story. Everyone is baffled and impressed," Ferrell said. "He had no weapons, no knives or trekking poles with him."

"We can let you know that the runner is doing well, considering his ordeal, and will need a few days to decompress before deciding if he will speak publicly," Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Guardian noted that the man sought treatment at a local hospital for facial cuts, wrist injuries and puncture wounds on his arms, legs and back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted Tuesday they had verified the big cat tested negative for rabies.

We can also confirm the lion in this case was less than a year old, and we may be able to determine age a bit more tightly in the final reports. The cat also tested negative for rabies, which is very welcome news. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 5, 2019

​Attacks on humans by mountain lions are rare, Reuters notes, with the animals being responsible for fewer than 20 deaths in the US in the last century. However, 16 attacks have been reported in Colorado since 1990.

"He should never have to buy another beer in his life," Ferrell said.