Register
18:05 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos Pulled $20m Super Bowl Ad Over Lauren Sanchez Affair - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The e-commerce mogul, who purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, opted for a one-minute pro-journalism ad during the Super Bowl, where a 30-second spot is reported to cost around 5 million dollars.

    Amazon founder and The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos reportedly withdrew a commercial for his Blue Origin space company, which was due to air during Sunday's Super Bowl, after it emerged that his mistress was involved in its production.

    TV insiders told The New York Post's Page Six that Lauren Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former anchor of Fox's "Good Day LA", helped shoot aerial footage for his spaceflight commercial, which cost between $15 million and $20 million.

    "There was talk that he spent so much money on it because he wanted to be close to her. But the speculation is that he pulled the ad because it would be embarrassing because Lauren worked on the ads," Page Six quoted the sources as saying.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    ‘Political Hit Job’: Bezos Thinks Team Trump Leaked Sexts - Report

    Instead, Bezos decided to air an ad for the WaPo, narrated by Tom Hanks, which highlighted the perils and importance of journalist's work. The ad ran for almost a minute, and given that CBS charged around $5 million for 30 seconds of air time, his ad may have cost somewhere in the region $10 million.

    Last month, the world's richest man, whose net worth is estimated at $137 billion, announced that he was parting ways with wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage. Shortly after, reports surfaced that he had been secretly dating Lauren Sanchez, the estranged wife of top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

    Related:

    World’s Richest Man Bezos Gives to Charity the Least, Data Reveal
    Netizens in Stitches as Trump Nicknames Bezos 'Jeff Bozo' Amid Sexting Scandal
    ‘Unfreeze Our Pensions': WaPo Super Bowl Ad Draws Anger From Reporters (VIDEO)
    Ivanka Trump Stirs Up Social Media With Her Super Bowl Chili
    Bud Light, Game of Thrones Have Fiery Crossover in Super Bowl Commercial (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    commercial, Super Bowl, Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse