01:10 GMT +302 February 2019
    Detainee in handcuffs

    Immigrant With Multiple Child Sex Convictions Arrested on US-Mexico Border

    © Fotolia / jinga80
    US
    The man has served a total of 22 years in US prisons for abusing children.

    A man who has already served multiple prison sentences in the US for child sex offenses was arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Texas on Wednesday, Fox News reports.

    Fifty-year-old Mexican national Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos, sporting a moustache that would make Danny Trejo cry, was arrested after a fingerprint scan revealed he had provided a fake identity.

    The scan further revealed that Ramos had a lengthy record of legal offences. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, he served eight years in California for continuous sexual assault of a child, and later he served six years for perjury, six years for sexual assault of a child and two years for lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 in Los Angeles.

    U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015
    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron
    Any Border Security Legislation Will Not Include Trump's Wall Funding - Pelosi
    Ramos was twice deported to Mexico — first in 2013, and then again in 2015, the Houston Chronicle reports.

    "Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally," Constable Kenneth Hayden said in a Facebook post. "Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice."

    The man was stopped by a deputy on Wednesday for a traffic violation while driving his Jeep Liberty, officials told reporters. He was reportedly handed over to the US Department of Homeland Security after the arrest.

    ​Some readers of A Fox News report on the issue offered rather elaborate methods of prosecution of the criminal in the comments section, with one suggesting "encasing him in carbonite like Han Solo" and hanging the slab as "a panel facing Mexico to serve as a warning."

    Convicted and deported criminals trying to re-enter US soil have become one of the major arguments in favour of building a continuous physical barrier on the US-Mexican border. While US President Donald Trump is the most famous and vocal proponent of the idea, he says Border Patrol agents have also called for the wall for years.

    US Army Waiting Aircraft
    CC0
    Trump: More Troops Being Sent to Border 'to Stop Attempted Invasion of Illegals'
    However, Democratic opposition to the project, spearheaded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recently led to a 35-day government shutdown, the longest in the history of the US. On 25 January, Congress passed and the president signed a continuing resolution to temporarily reopen the government for three weeks to provide payment to furloughed government officials.

    On 5 February, Trump will deliver the traditional State of the Union speech before the divided Congress, in which he is expected to call on both parties to "break decades of political stalemate."

    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, arrest, child sexual abuse, border wall, Mexico, United States
