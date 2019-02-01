US Secretary of State Holds Briefing Ahead of Possible Exit From INF Treaty

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing in Washington DC on 1 February. He was expected to announce that Washington is suspending its participation in the treaty, the broadcaster CNN reported, citing multiple diplomatic sources.

The United States is intending to withdraw from the INF Treaty because of Russia's alleged non-compliance. Moscow has refuted Washington's allegations and pointed to its own concerns regarding some of the US defence systems in Europe.

The INF Treaty was signed between the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987 and prohibited the development of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).

