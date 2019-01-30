Trump Expects to Meet Kim Jong-un 'Shortly' Amid 'Best Ever' Relations With DPRK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking forward to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "shortly" amid best ever Washington-Pyongyang relations.

"I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly… North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization," Trump wrote on Twitter.

…Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 января 2019 г.

Trump stressed that the relations had improved since he took the office.

"At the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story," the president said.

In early January, Trump told reporters that the negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang were going well, and the parties were also discussing the venue for the second US-North Korea summit. On January 18, the White House announced that Trump planned to meet with Kim in late February. The first meeting of the two leaders was held in June 2018, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.