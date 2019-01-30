'Living Barbie Doll' Ivanka is Trump's Most 'Persuasive Surrogate', Book Claims

It may seem that every former staffer from the Trump White House draws so much inspiration from the current administration that they all have a story to tell once dismissed.

In his new bombshell-laden book, “Team of Vipers”, Cliff Sims, who served as a communications staffer for the Oval Office, has revealed his first impression from meeting Donald Trump’s arguably favourite daughter – Ivanka.

“The first time I met [Ivanka] in Trump Tower I was genuinely stunned by what appeared to be a living, breathing Barbie doll. I distinctly remember thinking her face didn’t appear to have a single blemish – there was nothing being covered up by makeup. While her critics claim she has a plastic vibe, I didn’t see her that way, though like anyone else, she could be scripted and find some topics and people more interesting than others”.

While the American first daughter has received much flak in the past few years for being increasingly involved in the country’s policy-making, Sims has offered another perspective on Ivanka.

He was “also struck by the fact that she was unfailingly polite”: the businesswoman-turned-presidential adviser “laughed freely and had a breezy air of confidence about her. She could be assertive at times, but never rude. And if anyone could have gotten away with being rude, it would have been her”.

In the meantime, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to slam Sims and the “boring” book, which, he said, was a fiction:

A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 January 2019

According to the book, Ivanka spearheaded a group of aides seeking to talk her father out of scrapping the Paris Climate Agreement, and although they failed, she remains a “valuable asset” for POTUS.

“Ivanka was and is a valuable asset to the President for one simple reason: he trusts her. He wasn’t acquiescing to her every wish, especially on policy issues. Quite the opposite, in fact. But at the very last she eased his moods and made him happy. […] In my experience Ivanka also happened to be one of the most persuasive surrogates the President had, both in terms of selling his agenda to the public and in twisting the arms of wavering members of Congress. On tax reform, both of those talents proved valuable”.

Ivanka might have failed to convince her father to preserve the climate deal, but her brother Eric has revealed that President Trump’s decision to launch an airstrike on a Syrian base in April 2017 was influenced by her.

According to Eric Trump, Ivanka was “heartbroken and outraged” by the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun that killed over 80 people and was blamed on the Syrian government by Washington.