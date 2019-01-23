Cohen Postpones Congressional Testimony Due to Threats to His Family - Counsel

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former attorney, has confirmed that he has postponed a scheduled testimony to Congress in February, according to his adviser Lanny Davis.

Explaining the decision, Davis cited "ongoing threats" to Cohen's family.

"Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. [Rudy] Giuliani… by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date", Davis said.

The Cohen's adviser went on saying that that former Trump's personal lawyer would testify "at the appropriate time".

"Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time. This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first."

On January 10, Cohen said in a statement he agreed to testify publicly and looks forward to having the privilege of giving an opportunity to provide a "full and credible account" of Trumps' alleged relations with Russia. Last month, Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in prison for, among other crimes, allegedly lying to Congress in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into foreign election meddling.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia, saying the investigation is a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years. Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

