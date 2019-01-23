US House Democrats Launch Probe of WH Security Clearances - Oversight Panel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US House oversight committee is launching a broad-based investigation of security clearance procedures at the White House, Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a letter to the Trump administration on Wednesday.

"The Committee on Oversight and Reform is launching an in-depth investigation of the security clearance process at the White House and Transition Team in response to grave breaches of national security at the highest levels of the Trump administration, including by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others," Cummings, the panel’s chairman, said in the 11-page letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The letter named more than a half-dozen current and former White House officials and requests documentation for 13 decisions to revoke, add or modify existing security clearances.

© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts US Economic Growth May Hit Zero if Shutdown Continues Through First Quarter - White House

READ MORE: Assange's Defense Team Legally Challenges Trump Administration

In many cases, the documents reflect written requests from Democrats on the committee that have gone unanswered in the past two years.

Democrats who now control the House, with the ability to subpoena witnesses and otherwise force the Trump administration to comply with document requests, have pledged to launch multiple investigations in the next two years.

READ MORE: White House Mulls Giving Dreamers Green Cards to End Gov't Shutdown — Reports