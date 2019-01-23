Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Series of Murders in Nevada

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City for possession of stolen property, burglary and immigration violations, however, authorities expect to file murder charges against him in the coming days, the New York Post reported.
“At this stage in the investigation, we feel confident we have the evidence that will link him to all four homicides,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.
Last month, an illegal immigrant was arrested in California after fatally shooting a police officer. The detained suspect was a member of a Mexican gang and had been living in the country for a number of years before the gunfight.
