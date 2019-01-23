Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Series of Murders in Nevada

A man suspected of fatally shooting four people in Nevada this month could be living in the US illegally, officials said.

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City for possession of stolen property, burglary and immigration violations, however, authorities expect to file murder charges against him in the coming days, the New York Post reported.

“At this stage in the investigation, we feel confident we have the evidence that will link him to all four homicides,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.

© East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115 US Border Patrol Arrests the Largest Group of 376 Migrants on Mexico Border

Martinez-Guzman, 19, is reportedly suspected in the shooting deaths of an elderly couple in Reno and two women in Gardnerville Ranchos. The man has lived in the area for a year yet his country of origin and how long he has been in the US remains unclear.

READ MORE: California Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant Cop-Killer Suspect

​Last month, an illegal immigrant was arrested in California after fatally shooting a police officer. The detained suspect was a member of a Mexican gang and had been living in the country for a number of years before the gunfight.