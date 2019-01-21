Dem Senator Kamala Harris Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign

The former California state attorney general has become popular with liberal activists for her opposition to Trump's appointees and officials, including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, during Senate hearings.

Appearing on ABC's "Good Morning America" in Monday, first-term Democratic Senator Kamala Harris of California, an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, launched her 2020 campaign for the White House.

"Let's do this, together. Let's claim our future. For ourselves, for our children, and for our country," Harris, who was born into a family of immigrants from Jamaica and India, said in a campaign video that was released to coincide with her television appearance.

Her Baltimore-based campaign will focus on reducing the population's living costs and a middle-class tax credit, immigration and criminal justice issues, along with an all-embracing Medicare-for-all healthcare system. She has said she will reject corporate political action committee money.

Formerly California's attorney general and one of the earliest vocal critics in Congress of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Harris has pushed hard for a deal to protect from deportation those immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, a group commonly referred to as as Dreamers. Kamala Harris came as a fifth member of a crowded battle for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump, the likely Republican candidate in the upcoming election.

