Trump Rejects Amnesty for Child Immigrants as Shutdown Enters Day 30

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would only offer amnesty for immigrants who had entered the country illegally as children as part of a bigger deal with Democrats after they rejected his new offer to trade protections for wall funding to end the federal government shutdown.

"Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3 year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally," Trump tweeted.

​In a much-touted statement on Saturday, Trump said he was ready to give migrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and those holding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) a three-year reprieve from deportation in exchange for $5.7 billion in border security funds.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the concession as a "non-starter," saying the Democrats wanted a permanent solution for DACA and TPS recipients.

In a series of tweets, Trump taunted Pelosi, whom he branded the "Radical Democrat," saying she was behaving irrationally. He added he was still thinking about delivering the state-of-the-union address and promised to "get back to you soon," after Pelosi pressed to postpone the speech during the federal government shutdown, which has gone into day 30.