US Media Claims Celebrities Snub Women's March Over 'Antisemitic Ties'

While some celebrities simply kept quiet about the march on social media, others outright refused to attend.

The 2019 Women’s March attracted the attention of significantly fewer A-list celebrities than last year's event, due to allegations that organizers were anti-Semitic, The Daily Caller reported.

Earlier, some of the march’s major sponsors refused to participate in the event while local branches of the organization broke away from the central office due claiming the same issue.

The media outlet noted that social media accounts of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher and Whoopi Goldberg “have been completely silent about the upcoming event”, while stars like Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing have chosen to not participate in the event.

In November, Tablet magazine reported that Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory, two of the march’s organizers, allegedly asserted that “Jewish people bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people”.

In December, Mallory said in a statement to The New York Times: ”…we’ve all learned a lot about how while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it”.