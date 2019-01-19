US Media Claims Celebrities Snub Women's March Over 'Antisemitic Ties'

The 2019 Women’s March attracted the attention of significantly fewer A-list celebrities than last year's event, due to allegations that organizers were anti-Semitic, The Daily Caller reported.
Earlier, some of the march’s major sponsors refused to participate in the event while local branches of the organization broke away from the central office due claiming the same issue.
In November, Tablet magazine reported that Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory, two of the march’s organizers, allegedly asserted that “Jewish people bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people”.
In December, Mallory said in a statement to The New York Times: ”…we’ve all learned a lot about how while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it”.
