Women's March is Back in Washington Amid Ideological Split

The annual Women’s March is taking place on Saturday for the third time; the first march ran the day after the inauguration of the US President Donald Trump, and became a historic event.

Up to 500,000 people are expected to take part in the march, according to organisers' estimates,

Some major sponsors refused to participate, and local branches of the organisation broke away from the central office after allegations of anti-Semitism.

Leading unions, environmental groups, women's organisations and many Jewish movements also refused to participate.

The 2017 Women's March was the largest one-day protest in US history, with millions of people, including celebrities and politicians, attending.

