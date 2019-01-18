Trump Lambasts Pelosi, 'Other Democrats' Over Planned Trip Amid Gov't Shutdown

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning, attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for trying to take "a seven day excursion" abroad while 800,000 federal employees go unpaid due to the shutdown.
Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 января 2019 г.
The tweet comes a day after Trump denied Pelosi the use of a military plane for a trip abroad after she demanded that he delay his State of the Union address.
"Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed," Trump said in a curt letter. "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown," Trump added.
The dispute has led to what is now the longest government shutdown in US history, with 800,000 federal workers either working without pay or furloughed since 22 December. Numerous departments and agencies, including Homeland Security, Transportation, Justice, Commerce, State, Agriculture, Interior, the Treasury, Housing & Urban Development, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and others have been affected.
Trump and the Democrats have blamed each other's stubbornness for the crisis. The construction of the border wall was one of Trump's key campaign promises during the 2016 election.
