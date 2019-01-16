US Vice Admiral Calls for Boosting Navy to Counter Russia, China at Sea

"We… need medium and large Unmanned Surface Vessels. We need a capable Frigate and we need a new Large Surface Combatant", the Vice Admiral said at a naval symposium in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday.
The Navy should prepare for a great power competition that could be an “even sterner test than the Cold War,” he warned, adding the United States had to work harder at maintaining sea control and continue to get better.
