NGOs, Enterprises Offer Free Food to Employees Affected by US Govt Shutdown

The latest offering comes from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), which will open a temporary emergency kitchen in Washington, DC for government employees affected by the shutdown, the nonprofit group announced in a Twitter post on Monday.
"Starting this Wednesday 1/16, WCK opens our Chefs For Feds kitchen and café for FREE hot meals at 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW near the Navy Memorial for all federal employees in need and their families," the group said in a Twitter post announcing the initiative, launched by celebrity chef turned humanitarian Jose Andres.
Charities including the Capital Area Food Bank and Bread for the City in Washington, are handing out canned food, baby formula and fresh produce to anyone who shows their federal government identification. Businesses, unions and charities across the country have launched similar initiatives to help federal employees.
Trump is continuing to call for $5.7 billion for the US-Mexico border wall, but Democrats are not willing to back this proposal. The discussions between the parties at the White House has not yield any results so far.
