15:33 GMT +312 January 2019
    FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly says the media are attempting to distort and destroy his legacy by reporting allegations that he sexually mistreats women. The R&B artist says in a statement Friday, May 4, 2018 that he's heartbroken by the accusations.

    'I Don't Give a F*ck!' R Kelly Responds to Sex Abuse Claims at Birthday Party

    © AP Photo/ Frank Micelotta
    Earlier this month, a documentary titled Surviving R Kelly was aired in the United States, featuring claims of the rap star sexually abusing women and underage girls, prompting police in the State of Georgia to launch an investigation.

    With allegations of sexual abuse against him being presented to the public in a recently aired documentary, and police in Georgia subsequently launching an investigation into these claims, rap star R Kelly has broken his silence, telling everyone exactly what he thinks about the claims while celebrating his birthday at the V75 Chicago nightclub.

    "Y'all motherf***ers don't know but it's my motherf***ing birthday and I don't give a f*ck what's going on tonight," the rapper yelled to the audience after singing the opening lines of his hit Bump N’ Grind.

    The occurrence triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens blasting Kelly over the sexual misconduct allegations hurled against him.

    Others, however, ignored these claims and simply wished the musician a happy birthday.

    The party was also briefly interrupted by police officers who were responding to an anonymous tip of an alleged warrant for R Kelly’s arrest, according to TMZ.

    R. Kelly, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / John Shearer/Invision
    'Too Little, Too Late'? Lady Gaga's Apology for 'Dark Life Period' Work With R Kelly Gets Debated Online
    After confirming that there actually was no warrant, the officers left the club, allowing the party to continue.

    While it remains unclear whether someone was pranking the singer or genuinely believed there was an arrest warrant for him, police explained that they routinely respond to such calls “just to make sure”, the media outlet added.

    This week, American pop star Lady Gaga issued a public apology for her 2013 single "Do What U Want" featuring R. Kelly, insisting that the allegations against him are "absolutely horrifying and indefensible".

    Earlier, a documentary called Surviving R Kelly was aired in the United States, featuring claims of the rap star sexually abusing women and underage girls, prompting police in the State of Georgia to launch an investigation. 

    Tags:
    birthday party, sexual abuse, allegations, response, R Kelly, United States, Chicago
