US House Passes Bill to Fund Interior Department, EPA Amid Gov't Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday to fund the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior.

The House of Representatives voted 240-179 to pass H.R. 266 — Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

The measure now heads to the US Senate for consideration.

This comes after, on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 240-188 to pass the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act.

The President Donald Trump's administration said it would veto each spending bill the House passes that fails to address the border security needs the administration is requesting. Senate Republican leaders have backed Trump and are likely to reject the latest bill.

Currently, Trump is requesting $5.7 billion for the construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, have vowed to block any bill that includes the amount of money Trump is requesting to construct the border wall.

On December 22, the US government shut down after Democrats refused to include the funding Trump had requested.