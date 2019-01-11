US House Passes Bill to Fund Interior Department, EPA Amid Gov't Shutdown

The House of Representatives voted 240-179 to pass H.R. 266 — Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.
The measure now heads to the US Senate for consideration.
This comes after, on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 240-188 to pass the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act.
Currently, Trump is requesting $5.7 billion for the construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, have vowed to block any bill that includes the amount of money Trump is requesting to construct the border wall.
On December 22, the US government shut down after Democrats refused to include the funding Trump had requested.
