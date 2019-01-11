Crisis on Southern Border Worse Than Expected, US Faces 'Invasion' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump offered his assessment of what he calls a crisis after visiting the US-Mexican border, saying he found the situation worse than ordinary people can understand, according to a presidential Twitter post on Friday.

"I just got back and it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion!" Trump tweeted. "The Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck [Schumer] and Nancy [Pelosi] don’t know how bad and dangerous it is for our ENTIRE COUNTRY."

In his next Tweet, the US president accused the previous administration of failing to build the wall.

​The dig against House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came on day 21 of a partial shutdown of the US federal government in a dispute over whether to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Trump is demanding at least $5 billion to construct the wall, while Schumer and Pelosi have refused to provide any funds, resulting in a breakdown of negotiations to reopen the government.