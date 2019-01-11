Register
01:53 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee

    Mnuchin: Treasury to Be Vigilant in Ensuring EN+, RUSAL Meet Commitments

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Treasury will monitor closely whether En+ Group PLC (En+), United Company RUSAL PLC (Rusal), and EuroSibEnergo (ESE) adhere to the requirements for sanctions relief, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Thursday.

    "They [the entities] have committed to provide Treasury with an unprecedented level of transparency into their dealings to ensure that Deripaska does not reassert control," Mnuchin said in the statement. "Treasury will be vigilant in ensuring that En+ and Rusal meet these commitments."

    Mnuchin added if the companies breach these terms, they will face very serious consequences and the sanctions will be restored.

    The US Treasury issued the statement in advance of a classified briefing with senior leaders in Congress, where some Democrats in the House of Representatives oppose a decision by Treasury to remove sanctions on the three companies. Lawmakers demanded the briefing so that Mnuchin could explain the Treasury's planned rollback of sanctions on the three Russian firms.

    People walk past a panel displaying Chinese stock market indexes in Hong Kong, China January 4, 2016
    © REUTERS / Bobby Yip
    Aluminum Giant Rusal Shares Up by 25 Percent at Opening of Hong Kong Exchange
    The Treasury secretary said he was committed to providing members of Congress with a full briefing that addressed all of their questions and concerns.

    "En+, Rusal, and ESE were designated for sanctions solely because they were majority-owned or controlled by Deripaska," Mnuchin said. "These entities are undergoing significant restructuring and governance changes that sever Deripaska's control and significantly diminish his ownership."

    Deripaska, the founder of one of Russia's largest industrial groups and a separate charitable foundation, remains subject to US sanctions, Mnuchin added.

    "One of the goals of sanctions is to change behaviour, and the proposed delistings of companies that Deripaska will no longer control show that sanctions can result in positive change," Mnuchin said.

    The Trump administration has sanctioned 272 Russian-related individuals and entities, of which 256 are subject to sanctions administered by Treasury, Mnuchin said.

    READ MORE: Schumer Readies Paper Against Lifting Sanctions on Russia's EN+, Rusal — Reports

    Олег Дерипаска
    © RIA Novosti . Anton Denisov
    Deripaska Steps Down as Director of Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal
    The Treasury Department announced last month that it would lift the sanctions on Rusal, EN+ Group and EuroSibEngergo in January after the companies agreed to undertake structural reforms to reduce the ownership of businessman Oleg Deripaska.

    Since the announcement, Democrats in Congress have indicated that they will use the powers of Congress to seek to block the rollback of sanctions, and have filed draft resolutions that would reject the proposed delisting of EN+, Rusal and EuroSibEnergo.

    But media reports in recent days have said that Democratic lawmakers do not have enough support from President Donald Trump's Republican allies in the Senate to block the move. Republican Party leaders have not publicly challenged the Treasury's move, the Wall Street Journal noted.

    The Treasury's decision, which it announced on December 19, is due to go into effect after 30 days on January 18 if Congress does not block the move.

    Related:

    Trump Mulling Firing Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Amid Dow Jones Fall – Report
    Largest US Banks Assure Gov't of Having Enough Liquidity for Lending - Mnuchin
    Mnuchin Blames Hack for Re-Tweet Slamming General Motors
    Trump Refutes Reports Alleging Dissatisfaction With Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
    Tags:
    EuroSibEnergo, US Department of the Treasury, En+ Group, Rusal, Steven Mnuchin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse