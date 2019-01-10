US Candy Maker Recalls Sweets FDA Warns May Be Laced With Hepatitis A

Bauer's, a Kentucky-based company, began a voluntary recall of the sweets, known as Modjeskas, amid fears that they may be contaminated, the FDA said in a safety advisory.
"We are advising consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer's Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after November 14, 2018 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A," the release said.
The agency recommends that those who have eaten the sweets and are not vaccinated for hepatitis A to consult their doctors about whether they need a post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.
Hepatitis A is an acute infectious disease of the liver. Many cases initially report few or no symptoms, especially among minors, and the period between infection and the appearance of symptoms can take up to six weeks. The virus is most commonly spread by consuming contaminated food or water. A 2016 study estimated that some 11,200 people died from Hepatitis A in 2015, with the disease affecting tens of millions of people worldwide, mostly in the developing world.
