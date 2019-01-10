US Border Wall Prototypes Reportedly Fail Tests, Photo Shows They Can Be Sawed

The test results come amid a partial government shutdown caused by disputes over the funding of the proposed US-Mexico border wall, as US President Donald Trump is requesting $5.7 billion for its construction.

The testing of a steel prototype for Trump's long-promised wall on the nation's southern border demonstrated that it is possible to saw through the barrier, NBC News reported Thursday, displaying an exclusive photo of the test's outcomes.

READ MORE: Trump, Dem Leaders Point Fingers After Border Wall Meeting Ends in Chaos

The tests were conducted after US Marine Corps were instructed to attempt to destroy the barrier using everyday equipment civilians have easy access to.

REALLY???? You want to re-think that LIE? EVERY one of the Steel walls prototypes FAILED with common tools overcoming them. MORE LIES FROM @realDonaldTrump NO F'ing WALL! pic.twitter.com/dPyofIzsUV — John (@johnnyracer33) 10 января 2019 г.

This came after Trump's office directed the development of eight prototype walls, made out of steel and concrete in California, not far from the Mexican border town of Tijuana.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster US Republican Senators Reintroduce Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall

US President Donald Trump is requesting $5.7 billion for the construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico. Democrats, who control the US House of Representatives, have vowed to block any bill that includes the amount of money Trump is requesting to construct the border wall; a partial government shutdown has been ongoing since 22 December due to disputes over the funding of the proposed border wall.

Starting last week, the US president has repeatedly threatened to declare a national emergency in order to bypass Congress and divert military funding for the purposes of building the wall.