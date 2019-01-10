US Border Wall Prototypes Reportedly Fail Tests, Photo Shows They Can Be Sawed

The testing of a steel prototype for Trump's long-promised wall on the nation's southern border demonstrated that it is possible to saw through the barrier, NBC News reported Thursday, displaying an exclusive photo of the test's outcomes.
The tests were conducted after US Marine Corps were instructed to attempt to destroy the barrier using everyday equipment civilians have easy access to.
REALLY???? You want to re-think that LIE? EVERY one of the Steel walls prototypes FAILED with common tools overcoming them. MORE LIES FROM @realDonaldTrump NO F'ing WALL! pic.twitter.com/dPyofIzsUV— John (@johnnyracer33) 10 января 2019 г.
This came after Trump's office directed the development of eight prototype walls, made out of steel and concrete in California, not far from the Mexican border town of Tijuana.
Starting last week, the US president has repeatedly threatened to declare a national emergency in order to bypass Congress and divert military funding for the purposes of building the wall.
