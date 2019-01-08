Crenshaw to Dems: 'Pick on Me If You Like’, Stop ‘Demeaning’ Trump’s Supporters

Republican representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) blasted Democratic congressman Hank Johnson, after Johnson compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler and claimed Trump draws his support from Americans who are “less educated” and “dying early”.

Rep. Johnson (D-Ga.) attacked Trump at an Atlanta NAACP gathering last week, claiming that Trump is an “authoritarian, anti-immigrant racist strongman in the nation's highest office” while drawing comparisons to Adolf Hitler in the way that Trump had "taken over" the Republican Party.

"Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again followers… are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart," said Johnson.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again followers…are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart." pic.twitter.com/YYmwopUZDm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) 3 января 2019 г.

Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan — called Johnson's remarks a "cowardly form of politics” in his Twitter video, noting that Trump didn’t kill millions of people, didn’t start a world war and doesn't operate "concentration camps" like Hitler did.

“To accuse him of being Hitler is intellectually dishonest, and frankly, a huge insult to the millions of Jews who died under Nazi Germany," Crenshaw said.

"Pick on somebody your own size. Pick on me if you like. My office will be right down the hall from yours. I’ll see you in Washington," he added.

Stop insulting Americans just because they vote for someone you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/8wrP3ybtPe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) 6 января 2019 г.

Crenshaw made headlines last year after he was mocked by comedian Pete Davidson during a Saturday Night Live segment about the 2018 November midterm elections. The former Navy SEAL appeared on the show the next week, graciously accepting Davidson's apology and making a plea for civility and understanding, particularly towards US veterans.