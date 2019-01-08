Pence, DHS Chief to Brief US House Republicans on Funding Bill Talks - Reports

Pence told reporters at the White House that Trump is still considering declaring national emergency over funding for a wall on the US border with Mexico, but he has not made a decision yet.
The White House counsel office is examining whether the national emergency option is in accordance with the law, Pence added.
Trump will also address the nation on the situation on the Southern border on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST [2:00 a.m. GMT] from the Oval Office.
The US president has asked Congress to approve more than $ 5 billion for the border wall, but all Democrats have offered is $1.9 billion. The dispute over the borer wall led to a partial government shutdown.
Trump said he could keep the government closed for months, even years, until the Democrats agree to compromise on funding for the border wall.
