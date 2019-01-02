US Marine Fatally Shot at Barracks in Washington, DC - Police

According to police, a US Marine was shot and killed at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, early Tuesday morning.
The investigation has just been launched, according to authorities.
READ MORE: US Confirms One Marine Dead in Military Aircraft Crash Off Coast of Japan
"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks said as quoted by the Task & Purpose. "We want to ensure this personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."
Earlier, another incident happened at the Marine Barracks: on 15 June, a marine posted near the House of the Commandants, was injured from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" and was hospitalised.
