US Marine Fatally Shot at Barracks in Washington, DC - Police

According to a Marine Corps news release, the incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, while the circumstances of the event remain unclear and it is under investigation.

According to police, a US Marine was shot and killed at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, early Tuesday morning.

The investigation has just been launched, according to authorities.

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks said as quoted by the Task & Purpose. "We want to ensure this personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."

The name of the dead Marine was not specified.

Earlier, another incident happened at the Marine Barracks: on 15 June, a marine posted near the House of the Commandants, was injured from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" and was hospitalised.