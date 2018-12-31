Women’s March Cancelled Over Fears It Would Be ‘Overwhelmingly White’

Organizers of a Women’s March rally slated to be held in northern California next month cancelled the event over concerns that participants would have been “overwhelmingly white”.

Organizers for a march in Eureka, located 270 miles north of San Francisco, said that the decision “was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march,” noting that “up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” according to a press release they issued, cited by Fox News.

The rally would have commemorated the third anniversary of the original Women’s March, which was held January 21, 2017, the day after President Trump took office. The cancelled event had been initially planned to be held on January 19, however, organizers said they have been exploring the possibility of shifting the rally to March to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Women’s March has been repeatedly criticized for disregarding or overlooking black and Latina women, the New York Times reported. The movement has been involved in a recent scandal which featured a Jewish activist being mocked by other women over her Jewish heritage.

The Women’s March national leadership has faced other accusations of anti-Semitism because of ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who during a speech back in February praising Women's March co-President Tamika Mallory declared that “the powerful Jews are my enemy”, while the Women’s March leadership was slow in deciding whether to condemn his comments.

Earlier this month Women's March organizers had cancelled another march in Chicago, citing high costs and limited volunteer hours as reasons for nixing the annual rally, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“There’s no march, there’s no rally,” said Sara Kurensky, Women’s March Chicago board member. “We’re going to provide ways for people to organize and take action in their local communities.”