US Senator Calls on White House to Pay Coast Guard Members for Pre-Shutdown Work

"Most federal employees will receive their scheduled paychecks today, but that is not the case for 42,000 Coast Guard members, who will not be paid for pre-shutdown work because they are under a different pay system," Collins said on Friday. "This is not fair. I called the White House to urge an immediate fix."
Friday was the seventh day of a US government shutdown over US President Donald Trump’s demand that $5 billion in next year’s budget be allocated to build a wall on the southern border. Lawmakers adjourned on Thursday saying the shutdown is likely to continue into 2019.
