Register
00:55 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    First responders in Tennessee work to rescue woman and child from a swollen creek.

    Coast to Coast Emergencies: US West Buried in Snow, East Under Water (PHOTOS)

    © Screenshot/The Dahlonega Nugget
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    If one thing's for certain, it's that the Land of the Free won't be entering the new year as quietly as one would hope thanks to blizzards and flood rains pummeling US residents on both coasts.

    Along the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, residents are trying to dig themselves out of piles of snow, while others over yonder in Arizona and the Texas Panhandle are trying to manage what's still falling.

    ​According to Accuweather, parts of North and South Dakota and Minnesota are expected to receive between 12 to 18 inches of snow. The National Weather Service's Aberdeen station has already reported an accumulation of 8.3 inches of snow since the flakes began falling earlier this week.

    ​However, even after the snow ceases to fall, locals will have to deal with strong winds and arctic temperatures that won't get out of the teens. Transportation officials have even urged locals to stay off the roads due to icy conditions.

    University campuses and municipal buildings across North Dakota were among services shuttered on Thursday due to whiteout conditions, AP reported.

    ​So far, the most snow was recorded at McGregor, Minnesota, which reported a whopping 19.2 inches of the stuff, according to the National Weather Service. Eighteen inches were reported in the township of Finland.

    ​Residents living in Albuquerque were issued a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service, while the rest of the state was placed under a winter storm warning expected to stay in place until Saturday.

    ​Some parts of Albuquerque have already seen several inches of snow, according to local media outlets. With road conditions worsening, state officials in New Mexico shut down a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 40 due to current blizzard conditions.

    ​In the southeastern and eastern US, the threat many locals are facing comes from rains and flooding. According to USA Today, some 50 million people in the region have been placed under flood watches, warnings and advisories.

    Parts of metro Atlanta have seen between four and five inches of rain, which have prompted officials to close down various streets. A second round of heavy rains is expected to hit Georgia and nearby states overnight Saturday, with a third round on Monday, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

    ​Forecasters have predicted that the region could get hit with an additional two to three inches of rain. Meteorologist Katie Walls of WSB-TV tweeted Friday that "2018 is now ranked the 3rd wettest on record for Atlanta going back to 1879."

    Atlanta Fire Rescue took to Twitter early Friday to urge residents to steer clear of flooded areas, standing water and fast moving water. "Turn around, don't drown," the department wrote.

    In nearby Chattanooga, Tennessee, locals aren't faring any better.

    ​The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flooding from parts of Alabama to Tennessee, where the Tennessee Valley Authority is already releasing water from all nine dams in preparation for the incoming rainfall.

    Rescue officials in the Volunteer State have already been put to work. The Dahlonega Nugget shared footage early Friday of workers acting fast to rescue a woman and her baby from the Clay Creek.

    But not all incidents have ended on such a positive note. In Marion County, Tennessee, a woman was swept away by flash flood waters near the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Her body was recovered Friday morning.

    ​According to the National Weather Service, the storm system dumped roughly 12 inches of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi before it moved toward North Carolina. The system was also blamed for a death in Louisiana in which a tree fell on a camper.

    Related:

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Over 140 Flights Cancelled in Canada Amid Snow, Freezing Rain
    Olympic diary: Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky lights Olympic cauldron, Georgian luger dies during practice, rain and snow postpone some events
    Weather Could Cause Delay of SpaceX Cargo Mission Launch to ISS
    Navigation Via Kerch Strait Resumed After Weather-Related Suspension - Agency
    Tags:
    Snow, Flooding, Blizzard, United States, New Mexico, Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse