‘No Plan B’: US Media Laments Disarray in US White House

On Friday, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell fell into a heated rant alongside the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus, regarding what many perceive to be the mayhem surrounding US President Donald Trump’s administration.

"There is no plan B," Mitchell barked, cited by Raw Story.

© REUTERS / SANA Trump Enacts Bill Sanctioning Hamas, Hezbollah for Using Civilians as Shields

"You've got a White House that doesn't have a defense secretary, you've got a cabinet in disarray, the chief of staff is leaving, there's no one to stand up to the president, and no one to explain to him the basics of legislative strategy," she wondered.

"This is ‘wheels off of the bus' time in the administration, and therefore it is wheels off of the bus time in the country," Marcus responded.

"I don't know that I have experienced a scarier, more chaotic moment in the history of our country than yesterday," Marcus stated, pointing out "the aftermath today, the notion that Republicans in control of the House and the Senate and the presidency cannot fund the government."

"It's just extraordinary," Marcus gushed, adding, "It does not augur well for the path going forward when, come January, [when] the Democrats are in control of the House."

On Thursday, Trump announced that US Secretary of Defense James Mattis would depart the Cabinet February 28.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik 'Trump Plunging Country Into Chaos': GOP, Dems Slam Trump for Mattis Resignation

"General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim's tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service," Trump said over two tweets.

The news of Mattis' departure follows Trump's Wednesday decision to withdraw all US forces from Syria starting immediately, a foreign policy move Trump made without alerting his staff and Cabinet.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Trump is mulling a significant troop reduction in Afghanistan as well. The president made promises during his campaign to stop spending money and lives in foreign wars.