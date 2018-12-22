WATCH Man Climb National Christmas Tree Near White House

A major evacuation near the White House has been reportedly caused by a man trying to climb the National Christmas Tree on 21 December evening, US Park Police stated.

Several police cars, a fire brigade and an ambulance have immediately arrived at the scene after reports of a man climbing the National Christmas Tree, according to NBC4.

The area was cordoned off, while a police negotiator was trying to make the man get down. After an hour of sitting between the Christmas lights, the man "self-extricated" from the tree without needing any extra help, according to the police.

VIDEO: Climbing the National Christmas Tree

• Here we go, folks…

• Man seen climbing behind the National Christmas Tree lights

• Police on scene, trying to get him out

• The man has since climbed down, and is now at a hospital@WUSA9 #breaking pic.twitter.com/NBnRQwmOqT — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) 22 декабря 2018 г.

The climber has been sent to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, he didn't suffer any injuries, a police representative stated.

Police have also noted that the tree would remain closed for the remainder of the night and until the National Park Service assesses the damage.