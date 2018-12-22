WATCH Man Climb National Christmas Tree Near White House

Several police cars, a fire brigade and an ambulance have immediately arrived at the scene after reports of a man climbing the National Christmas Tree, according to NBC4.
The area was cordoned off, while a police negotiator was trying to make the man get down. After an hour of sitting between the Christmas lights, the man "self-extricated" from the tree without needing any extra help, according to the police.
VIDEO: Climbing the National Christmas Tree— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) 22 декабря 2018 г.
• Here we go, folks…
• Man seen climbing behind the National Christmas Tree lights
• Police on scene, trying to get him out
• The man has since climbed down, and is now at a hospital@WUSA9 #breaking pic.twitter.com/NBnRQwmOqT
The climber has been sent to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, he didn't suffer any injuries, a police representative stated.
Police have also noted that the tree would remain closed for the remainder of the night and until the National Park Service assesses the damage.
