US Wasted $114Mln in Projects Including Afghan TV Drama Show - Senator's Report

"Dr. Paul’s Festivus Waste Report, now in its fourth year, shines a spotlight on some of the wasteful spending and misplaced priorities that have helped the federal government place taxpayers on the hook for a debt that is rapidly closing in on $22 trillion," Paul said in a press release on Friday.
The US government also devoted $50,000 to teaching female entrepreneurs in India how to "vlog" on a State Department program, spent $75,000 using leaf-blowers against lizards and $874,000 to study the sexual habits of quail birds on cocaine, the report said.
