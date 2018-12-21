UNGA Passes Resolution Urging US to Stop Illegal Moves Against Russian Diplomats

According to the diplomats, on Thursday, the UNGA passed two resolutions at the recommendation of its Sixth Committee (Legal).
"A resolution has been adopted, including the demands for the US authorities to cease their illegal actions in relation to the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations and a number of other mission in New York. This concerns the blockade of the Russian mission’s properties in Upper Brookville (Oyster Bay); restricting the movements of the staff of a number of missions, including the Russian one, to a 40-kilometer (25-mile) zone for years; and a large number of problems with receiving US entry visas under UN procedures," the mission said in a statement.
The other document, passed by the UNGA, focused on the need for the states to observe the rules concerning the immunity of foreign states’ properties, the mission added. The diplomat said they had informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the cases of the violation of such rules on the part of the US authorities in relation to the Russian properties. This information was included in Guterres’ report timed to the adoption of the resolution.
READ MORE: US Embassy Says Actions Regarding Russian Diplomatic Property 'Legal'
All comments
Show new comments (0)