UNGA Passes Resolution Urging US to Stop Illegal Moves Against Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution calling on the US authorities to cease their illegal actions against the Russian mission to the United Nations, the mission said.

According to the diplomats, on Thursday, the UNGA passed two resolutions at the recommendation of its Sixth Committee (Legal).

"A resolution has been adopted, including the demands for the US authorities to cease their illegal actions in relation to the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations and a number of other mission in New York. This concerns the blockade of the Russian mission’s properties in Upper Brookville (Oyster Bay); restricting the movements of the staff of a number of missions, including the Russian one, to a 40-kilometer (25-mile) zone for years; and a large number of problems with receiving US entry visas under UN procedures," the mission said in a statement.

The resolution also calls on the US authorities to immediately abandon all illegal restrictions imposed on properties of the Russian mission, stop restricting the movements of diplomatic staff within to the 40-kilometer zone and facilitate the issuing of visas to delegates coming to New York for UN affairs, according to the Russian mission.

The other document, passed by the UNGA, focused on the need for the states to observe the rules concerning the immunity of foreign states’ properties, the mission added. The diplomat said they had informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the cases of the violation of such rules on the part of the US authorities in relation to the Russian properties. This information was included in Guterres’ report timed to the adoption of the resolution.

