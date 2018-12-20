Register
00:27 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington.

    US House Intel Committee Votes to Give Roger Stone Transcripts to Mueller Probe

    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to hand over transcripts of Roger Stone’s congressional testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller. Stone is a longtime ally of US President Donald Trump.

    Mueller's team put in a formal request for the transcripts, although the date of the request is in question, as sources have told different media outlets different stories. ABC reports that the request was lodged on Wednesday, while the Washington Post reports it was last Friday.

    The special counsel already had an unofficial transcript of Stone's testimony, which was given in September 2017, and so legal experts believe that the request for an official transcript indicates he is getting ready to charge Stone, as he cannot do so without an official copy.

    Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have maintained that Stone lied in his testimony. Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison in part over a charge of lying to Congress.

    ABC News on Thursday obtained a letter from Stone's legal team to committee chair Devin Nunes (R-CA), demanding that the transcript of his testimony be released to the public.

    "In order for Mr. Stone to properly and effectively defend himself from the partisan attacks that have only been made possible by the committee's ongoing retention in secret of the only verified and accurate record of his testimony, Mr. Stone must be immediately provided this record, in full and without any arbitrary restrictions," Grant Smith, one of Stone's attorneys, said.

    "Without regard to any decision or action the committee may take in response to a request by the [special counsel], or any other person or agency, for a copy of the interview transcript, either in whole or in part, Mr. Stone hereby demands the full and immediate release to the general public of the transcript, such that the American citizenry and the world are able to evaluate for themselves Mr. Stone's veracity," he added. 

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Mueller Thinks Roger Stone Was Tipped Off About WikiLeaks Email Dump - Court Doc

    Stone's team responded to the committee's decision, telling ABC News, "With all the unsupported, wild accusations of the Democrats on the committee and the media frenzy surrounding the same, it is not surprising that the special counsel's office has asked for access to the transcript. In fact, we had believed that this had taken place a while ago."

    The committee has already voted to release dozens of transcripts of testimonies given in connection to the special counsel's probe of allegations of collusion between members of Trump's campaign and the Russian government. Those documents aren't expected to be released until January, but Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has promised to speed up the process after he takes the role of committee chair once Democrats take control of the House.

    Related:

    Judge Postpones Sentencing for Flynn While He Cooperates With Mueller Probe
    Two Years of Trump-Mueller ‘Bombshells’ But Still No Collusion
    Giuliani: Trump Will Speak to Mueller ‘Over My Dead Body’
    Trump’s Lawyer Off to Jail: What’s Next in Mueller Probe?
    Mueller to Expand Election Meddling Probe to Mideast Nations in 2019 - Reports
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Tags:
    Russiagate, special counsel, US House Intelligence Committee, Robert Mueller, Roger Stone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse