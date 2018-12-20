Canada Cuts Taxes for Aluminum, Steel Imports to Offset US Duties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada moved to ease pressure on domestic aluminum and steel makers from US tariffs by cutting a surtax on imports for both products, the nation’s Finance Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The government of Canada is standing up for Canada's steel and aluminum industries, while supporting Canadian workers and businesses,” the release stated. “As part of its ongoing efforts, today the government is announcing new targeted surtax relief on imports of steel and aluminum products.”

The release called US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imposed in July “unjustified and unproductive,” while noting that Canada imposed reciprocal countermeasures on US exports in July.

The import surtax reductions announced on Wednesday are a continuation of Ottawa's response to support Canadian producers and manufacturers, while the Canadian government works toward the complete repeal of US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, the release said.

