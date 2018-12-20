Canada Cuts Taxes for Aluminum, Steel Imports to Offset US Duties

“The government of Canada is standing up for Canada's steel and aluminum industries, while supporting Canadian workers and businesses,” the release stated. “As part of its ongoing efforts, today the government is announcing new targeted surtax relief on imports of steel and aluminum products.”
The import surtax reductions announced on Wednesday are a continuation of Ottawa's response to support Canadian producers and manufacturers, while the Canadian government works toward the complete repeal of US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, the release said.
READ MORE: Japan Wins WTO Ruling Against India's Tariffs on Iron, Steel Imports
All comments
Show new comments (0)