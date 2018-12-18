US Judge Postpones Former Trump's Advisor Flynn Sentencing

Earlier, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan said during the hearing that Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn committed a serious crime by lying to the FBI and arguably sold out the United States.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan has postponed the sentencing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse in Washington, DC.

Sullivan decided to postpone the sentencing for 90 days after a request by the defence lawyer and said he would hold the next hearing with the status report on March 13.

The move comes after Flynn's lawyers requested to delay the sentencing hearing to allow him to prolong cooperation.

On Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that dozens of people were gathering in front of the US District Court for the District of Columbia to attend the sentencing of Michael Flynn.

© AP Photo / Susan Walsh US Special Counsel Defends FBI Interview of Michael Flynn

Earlier, Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about his contacts with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak during the US presidential transition.

Flynn's sentencing comes as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and allegations of Russia's meddling during the 2016 US presidential election. On December 15, Mueller asked a US judge to reject Flynn's attempt to minimize the seriousness of his false statements to the FBI, according to a court filing.