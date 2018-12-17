Trump Mocks at Fed's New Possible Interest Rate Hike, Calls It 'Incredible'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "incredible" the Federal Reserve would consider raising interest rates on Wednesday amid all the problems in France and China.

"It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike. Take the Victory!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

READ MORE: Trump Inaugural Committee Under Feds' Microscope For Potential Corruption — WSJ

© AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Top Fed Official Reaffirms Policy Course, Touts More Rate Hikes

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve for increasing interest rates and causing stock market losses. The criticism breaks from the tradition of previous US presidents, who would avoid weighing in on monetary policy out of respect for the Fed's independence.

The US central bank raised the federal funds rate three times so far this year. In total, in 2018 the rate has risen from the 1.25 to 1.50 percent range to its current level of 2.00 to 2.25 percent. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates again on Wednesday.