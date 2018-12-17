Trump Mocks at Fed's New Possible Interest Rate Hike, Calls It 'Incredible'

"It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike. Take the Victory!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
The US central bank raised the federal funds rate three times so far this year. In total, in 2018 the rate has risen from the 1.25 to 1.50 percent range to its current level of 2.00 to 2.25 percent. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates again on Wednesday.
