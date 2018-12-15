Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Announces Run for Congress in 2020

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos announced on his Twitter account that he will run for Congress in 2020.

"It is true. I will be running for Congress in 2020, and I will win. Stay tuned," Papadopoulos said on Friday.

It is true. I will be running for Congress in 2020, and I will win. Stay tuned. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) 14 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: ​Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Released From Prison

The former aide reportedly wants to run for a seat in Orange County, California.

On December 7, Papadopoulos was released from prison after serving 12 days of his 14-day term. He was released earlier because he had two days of jail credit.

On October 5 of 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI when questioned in the probe into allegations of Trump-Russia's collusion in the 2016 US presidential election and meddling in the US political system. Both Trump and Moscow have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Papadopoulos was sentenced to a 14-day incarceration in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with Special Counsel Mueller’s team. He also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.