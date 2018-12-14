Comprehensive US-China Trade Deal Could Happen 'Rather Soon' – Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – China is eager to conclude a major trade agreement with the United States to end the economic dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and the deal could be reached in the near future, US President Donald Trump said.

"China just announced that their economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them," Trump said in a Twitter message.

The statement comes after spokesman for the Chinese Commerce Ministry Gao Feng said that Beijing and Washington had managed to agree to eliminate some differences regarding the automotive, agricultural, and energy trade sectors.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Finance Ministry said in a statement that Beijing will suspend 25 percent tariffs on 144 US vehicle and auto part items and 5 percent tariffs on 67 auto items between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

The announcement was made after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to de-escalate their countries' trade war during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

China and the United States have been involved in a trade war since Trump stated in June that $50 billion worth Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.