Flamethrower Found in House of Cannibal Corpse Guitarist After Arrest - Reports

Patrick O'Brien had a "military-style flamethrowers" in his house, WFTS-TV reported, citing Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
While the musician was on a rampage Monday night, his own house was engulfed in flames. According to the Fire Rescue, the house was full of ammunition that was exploding due to the blaze.
According to the owner of the house that O'Brien allegedly broke into, the guitarist was hallucinating, tried to hide in a closet, and was warning about the rapture, adding that someone was trying to get him.
— Krampus and Lars Ulrich (@scrubsnweights) 13 декабря 2018 г.
Cannibal Corpse, which formed in 1988, is one of the most renowned death-metal bands in the world. O'Brien, who has been playing the lead guitar in the band since 1997, was meant to join the band in a leg of Slayer's farewell tour.
All comments
Show new comments (0)