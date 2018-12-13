Pelosi Agrees to Impose Term Limits on House Democratic Leadership Positions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a statement said she agreed to a deal with colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to impose term limits on senior leadership positions within the party.

"This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve three terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus," Pelosi said in the statement on Wednesday in which she referred to herself as Speaker-designate. "I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not."

This means Pelosi would be able to serve a third term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2019 and will be eligible for a fourth term in 2021 if she has a majority of support of the Caucus in the case the House maintained control.

Pelosi added that House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and incoming Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern plan to bring up the proposal for discussion and a vote by February 15th.