Pelosi Agrees to Impose Term Limits on House Democratic Leadership Positions

"This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve three terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus," Pelosi said in the statement on Wednesday in which she referred to herself as Speaker-designate. "I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not."
Pelosi added that House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and incoming Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern plan to bring up the proposal for discussion and a vote by February 15th.
